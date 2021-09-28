Australia Aug retail sales fall 1.7%, still beat forecasts

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales dived a third straight month in August as half the population were stuck in coronavirus lockdowns, although the drop was not as severe as analysts feared.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed retail sales fell 1.7% in August to A$29.3 billion ($21.3 billion). That followed a 2.7% drop in July, but it beat market forecasts for a 2.5% slide.

Australia's A$360 billion retail sector accounts for around 18% of gross domestic product and further weakness is expected this month with Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra all locked down.

($1 = 1.3778 Australian dollars)

