Australia Aug retail sales fall 1.7%, still beat forecasts

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian retail sales dived a third straight month in August as half the population were stuck in coronavirus lockdowns, although the drop was not as severe as analysts feared.

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales dived a third straight month in August as half the population were stuck in coronavirus lockdowns, although the drop was not as severe as analysts feared.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed retail sales fell 1.7% in August to A$29.3 billion ($21.3 billion). That followed a 2.7% drop in July, but it beat market forecasts for a 2.5% slide.

Australia's A$360 billion retail sector accounts for around 18% of gross domestic product and further weakness is expected this month with Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra all locked down.

($1 = 1.3778 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More