Australia Aug employment surges 64,900, jobless rate steady at 3.7%

SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australia employment surged in August, more than compensating for a surprise fall the previous month, while the jobless rate held steady, in a sign that the drum-tight labour market has yet to slow materially.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment rose 64,900 in August from July, when they fell by an upwardly adjusted 1,400. Market forecasts had been for an increase of around 23,000.

The jobless rate held steady at 3.7%, matching forecasts from analysts. The participation rate surged to 67%, from 66.7% previously.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

