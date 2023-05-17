News & Insights

Australia April employment unexpectedly falls, jobless rate ticks up

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

May 17, 2023 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australia employment unexpectedly dipped in April, following two months of outsized gains, while the jobless rate also ticked up, in a sign that the red-hot labour market might be cooling.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed net employment fell 4,300 in April from March, when they rebounded by a revised 61,100. Market forecasts had been for a rise of 25,000.

The jobless rate ticked up to 3.7%, when analysts had expected a steady 3.5%.

Reuters
