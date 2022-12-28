Australia approves extradition request for former U.S. Marines pilot over China military training

Updates story from Dec 28 with statement from the Attorney-General's Department

SYDNEY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australia has approved a request to extradite former U.S. Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan to the United States where he faces charges of money laundering and breaking U.S. arms control laws, the Attorney-General's Department said on Thursday.

Australia received an extradition request from the United States for Duggan on Dec. 9, said the Attorney-General's Department, and was required to make a decision by Dec. 25 as to whether to formally accept the extradition request.

Duggan's lawyer Dennis Miralis was not available for comment. Miralis has said Duggan was an Australian citizen who renounced his U.S. citizenship and denies breaking any law.

The 2017 indictment says "Duggan provided military training to PRC (People's Republic of China) pilots" through a South African flight school on three occasions in 2010 and 2012, while he was a U.S. citizen.

The violations he is accused of also include providing aviation services in China, evaluating Chinese military pilot trainees, and instruction in landing on aircraft carriers.

