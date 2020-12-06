Australia ANZ job ads climb as Victoria state reopens

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements jumped for a seventh straight month in November as the second-most populous state of Victoria emerged out of its long coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Monday's figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX showed total job ads grew 13.9% in November from October, when they rose an upwardly revised 11.9%.

The ANZ vacancies series is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) given it counts actual job ads, while Australian Bureau of Statistics data is based on intentions by firms to hire.

"ANZ Job Ads are on track to match or even exceed pre-COVID levels by year-end," ANZ said in a statement.

"This suggests that the rebound in national employment could continue into early-2021 at least, although the lagged recovery in full-time employment remains a concern."

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Richard Pullin)

