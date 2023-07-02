Australia ANZ Indeed jobs ads fall 2.5% in June

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements resumed their declines in June, data showed on Monday, but were still far above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting demand for labour remained strong.

Data from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX and employment website Indeed showed job ads fell 2.5% in June from May, when they were unchanged after three months of declines.

Ads were down 10% on a year earlier, but remained 47.5% above pre-pandemic levels.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates by a whopping 400 basis points to 4.1%, and economists expect it might hike again on Tuesday after a blockbuster May jobs report tilted the balance to a quarter-point rate increase.

"It will take time for the labour market tightness to ease," ANZ Economist Madeline Dunk said.

"But the direction of change is clear, and we expect an ongoing and orderly moderation in job ads."

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.