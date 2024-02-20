Australia annual wage growth hits 15-year high in Q4

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian wages grew at the fastest annual pace in 15 years in the December quarter as low unemployment and stiff competition for workers pushed up pay deals, although analysts suspect the best is over as the economy sputters.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed the wage price index rose 0.9% in the December quarter, matching market forecasts. Wages jumped a record 1.3% the previous quarter thanks to hefty minimum awards.

Annual pay growth picked up to 4.2%, from 4.1%, the highest since early 2009 and just above market expectations of 4.1% due to upward revisions to past numbers.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.