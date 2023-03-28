Australia annual inflation slows to 6.8% in February -ABS

March 28, 2023 — 08:30 pm EDT

SYDNEY, March 29 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer prices rose by less than expected in February thanks in part to a sharp retreat in holiday travel and accommodation, adding to the case for a pause in interest rate hikes next month.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.8% in the year to February, compared to 7.4% the previous month and market forecasts of 7.1%.

The monthly CPI index rose 0.2% in February, from January. Prices excluding volatile fruit, vegetables and fuel rose 6.9% in the year to February, down from 7.5% in January.

