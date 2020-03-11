Commodities

Australia announces $11.4 bln economic stimulus plan to counter virus impact

Contributor
Renju Jose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Australia announced an A$17.63 billion ($11.41 billion) economic stimulus plan on Thursday that includes wage subsidies and cash payments for small businesses, to counter the impact of the coronavirus.

SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - Australia announced an A$17.63 billion ($11.41 billion) economic stimulus plan on Thursday that includes wage subsidies and cash payments for small businesses, to counter the impact of the coronavirus.

"Both this financial year and in the next two financial years, the gross impact of that stimulus is A$22.9 billion ($14.82 billion). That's 1.2% of GDP," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

($1 = 1.5449 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2858 77243;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular