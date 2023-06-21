News & Insights

Australia aims to name next central bank governor in July -treasurer

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

June 21, 2023 — 05:44 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Thursday he was hoping to finalise in July the appointment of the next governor of the country's central bank.

"I'm aiming to make an announcement in July ... certainly by the time parliament returns, that's been our intention and our time frame all along," Chalmers told ABC Radio.

The term of Philip Lowe, current governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, is set to end in September, and there is speculation it will not be extended as it was with his two predecessors.

Chalmers previously said a decision on Lowe's appointment would be made in the middle of the year.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.