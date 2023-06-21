Australia aims to name next central bank governor in July -treasurer

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Thursday he was hoping to finalise in July the appointment of the next governor of the country's central bank.

"I'm aiming to make an announcement in July ... certainly by the time parliament returns, that's been our intention and our time frame all along," Chalmers told ABC Radio.

The term of Philip Lowe, current governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, is set to end in September, and there is speculation it will not be extended as it was with his two predecessors.

Chalmers previously said a decision on Lowe's appointment would be made in the middle of the year.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

