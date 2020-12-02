Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by Jan 2021

By Colin Packham

"My staff have been told to put away their swimsuits and towels and to work as quickly as we can but also in significant depth," Skerritt told reporters in Canberra.

Pfizer's is one of the four COVID-19 vaccines Australia has agreed to buy, including from Novavax NVAX.O, AstraZeneca AZN.L and CSL Ltd CSL.AX should trials prove successful.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the January timetable does not accelerate plans to begin vaccinations.

"We are on track for first vaccinations beginning with our health workers and our aged care residents subject to approvals in March," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said getting a vaccine out by then would boost the country's economy by A$34 billion ($25 billion) compared with earlier assumptions of 2022.

Australia is in the fortunate position of being able to allow regulators time to complete checks without the pressure of mounting cases of COVID-19.

Its tally of more than 27,800 infections is far fewer than many other developed countries, and until Wednesday gone nearly three weeks without any local transmission of COVID-19.

The streak was broken when Australia's most populous state said a worker at a hotel, where overseas travellers are quarantined for two weeks, tested positive for COVID-19.

($1 = 1.3512 Australian dollars)

