Australia A$15bn 1.75% June 2051s priced at EFP+98bp

Adds price and spread

MELBOURNE, July 28 (IFR) - The Australian Office of Financial Management (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has raised A$15bn (US$10.7bn) from today's syndicated sale of 1.75% June 21 2051 Treasury bonds.

The bonds, which attracted a final A$36.8bn order book, priced at 95.6 for a yield of 1.94%, at the tight end of the EFP (10-year futures) plus 98bp–105bp guidance range.

ANZ, CBA, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS were joint lead managers.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.