Australia A$15bn 1.75% June 2051s priced at EFP+98bp

The Australian Office of Financial Management (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has raised A$15bn (US$10.7bn) from today's syndicated sale of 1.75% June 21 2051 Treasury bonds.

MELBOURNE, July 28 (IFR) - The Australian Office of Financial Management (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has raised A$15bn (US$10.7bn) from today's syndicated sale of 1.75% June 21 2051 Treasury bonds.

The bonds, which attracted a final A$36.8bn order book, priced at 95.6 for a yield of 1.94%, at the tight end of the EFP (10-year futures) plus 98bp–105bp guidance range.

ANZ, CBA, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS were joint lead managers.

