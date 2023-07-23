Australia 2022/23 budget surplus set to be around A$20 bln - Treasurer

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Monday the 2022/23 budget surplus for the country would be around A$20 billion.

"The current expectation of the officials is that the surplus for 2022-2023 will be around twenty billion dollars, or more likely just north of that figure," Chalmers told a news conference in Canberra.

Chalmers said last month Australia's budget surplus for 2022/23 will be bigger than the A$4.2 billion ($2.81 billion) projected in the May budget but high inflation and global challenges will "significantly slow" the domestic economy.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

