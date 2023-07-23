News & Insights

Australia 2022/23 budget surplus set to be around A$20 bln - Treasurer

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

July 23, 2023 — 10:43 pm EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Monday the 2022/23 budget surplus for the country would be around A$20 billion.

"The current expectation of the officials is that the surplus for 2022-2023 will be around twenty billion dollars, or more likely just north of that figure," Chalmers told a news conference in Canberra.

Chalmers said last month Australia's budget surplus for 2022/23 will be bigger than the A$4.2 billion ($2.81 billion) projected in the May budget but high inflation and global challenges will "significantly slow" the domestic economy.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.