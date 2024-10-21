News & Insights

Stocks

Australasian Metals Sets Date for Key Shareholder Meeting

October 21, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Australasian Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including executive remuneration, the re-election of a director, and the adoption of an Employee Securities Incentive Plan. The meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic plans and governance decisions. Shareholders are encouraged to review the company’s Annual Report ahead of the meeting.

For further insights into AU:A8G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.