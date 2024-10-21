Australasian Metals Sets Date for Key Shareholder Meeting

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Australasian Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including executive remuneration, the re-election of a director, and the adoption of an Employee Securities Incentive Plan. The meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic plans and governance decisions. Shareholders are encouraged to review the company’s Annual Report ahead of the meeting.

