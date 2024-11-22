Australasian Metals Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Australasian Metals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of director Rory McGoldrick. The company also approved several performance rights and potential termination benefits, reflecting strong shareholder support.

