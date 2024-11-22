News & Insights

Stocks

Australasian Metals Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 22, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australasian Metals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of director Rory McGoldrick. The company also approved several performance rights and potential termination benefits, reflecting strong shareholder support.

For further insights into AU:A8G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.