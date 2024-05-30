News & Insights

Stocks

Australasian Metals Director Increases Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Australasian Metals Limited has reported a change in director Dr. Qingtao Zeng’s interest in the company, with an on-market purchase of 300,000 ordinary shares at a total value of $30,600. Following the transaction, Dr. Zeng’s direct holdings have increased, while still maintaining 2,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.25 until December 4, 2026. No changes were reported in director’s interests in contracts, and the trades were not conducted during a closed period.

For further insights into AU:A8G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.