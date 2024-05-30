Australasian Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Australasian Metals Limited has reported a change in director Dr. Qingtao Zeng’s interest in the company, with an on-market purchase of 300,000 ordinary shares at a total value of $30,600. Following the transaction, Dr. Zeng’s direct holdings have increased, while still maintaining 2,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.25 until December 4, 2026. No changes were reported in director’s interests in contracts, and the trades were not conducted during a closed period.

For further insights into AU:A8G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.