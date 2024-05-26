Australasian Eyes Lucrative Quartz Market

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Australasian Metals Limited has secured an option to acquire the high-value Dingo Hole High-Purity Quartz (HPQ) project in Australia’s Northern Territory, positioning the company in a market with soaring demand due to advances in AI technology. The Dingo Hole project boasts an impressive purity of silica, with historical data showing over 30 samples exceeding 99.94% SiO2 and meeting critical industry purity standards for semiconductors and electronics. This acquisition aligns Australasian with the growing HPQ sector, offering significant potential due to the rarity of such high-quality quartz resources.

