Australa's Silver Lake raises offer for St Barbara's Leonara assets

May 19 (Reuters) - Australa's Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX on Thursday ramped up its buyout offer to acquire gold miner St Barbara's SBM.AX Leonara Assets for A$722 million ($489.73 million).

Silver Lake, whose previous revised offer stood at A$707 million, said it would raise the cash component of its proposal by A$44 million.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

