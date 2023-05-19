News & Insights

Australa's Silver Lake raises offer for St Barbara's Leonara assets

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

May 19, 2023 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

May 19 (Reuters) - Australa's Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX on Thursday ramped up its buyout offer to acquire gold miner St Barbara's SBM.AX Leonara Assets for A$722 million ($489.73 million).

Silver Lake, whose previous revised offer stood at A$707 million, said it would raise the cash component of its proposal by A$44 million.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

