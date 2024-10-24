News & Insights

Austral Resources Announces CEO Transition Amid Growth Plans

October 24, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

Austral Resources Australia Limited (AU:AR1) has released an update.

Austral Resources Australia Ltd is undergoing a leadership change as CEO Dan Jauncey steps down to focus on the company’s equity raising and recapitalization efforts. As Austral transitions to a new CEO, the company is poised for growth, with plans to extend mine life and drive shareholder value through its copper projects. An executive search for a new CEO is underway to guide the company through its next phase of development.

