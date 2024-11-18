News & Insights

Austral Gold’s Stake in Unico Silver Diminishes

November 18, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

Austral Gold Limited (AU:AGD) has released an update.

Austral Gold Limited has experienced a dilution of its voting power in Unico Silver Limited, dropping from 11.32% to 9.11%, due to the issuance of new shares. This change reflects adjustments in Austral Gold’s holdings across various entities, including its subsidiaries AGCL and AGASA. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as it impacts Austral Gold’s influence within Unico Silver Limited.

