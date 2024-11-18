Austral Gold’s Stake in Unico Silver Diminishes

Austral Gold Limited (AU:AGD) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Austral Gold Limited has experienced a dilution of its voting power in Unico Silver Limited, dropping from 11.32% to 9.11%, due to the issuance of new shares. This change reflects adjustments in Austral Gold’s holdings across various entities, including its subsidiaries AGCL and AGASA. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as it impacts Austral Gold’s influence within Unico Silver Limited.

For further insights into AU:AGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.