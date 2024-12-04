Austral Gold’s New Revenue Stream with Challenger Gold

Austral Gold Limited (AU:AGD) has released an update.

Austral Gold Limited has signed a three-year agreement with Challenger Gold to process mineralized material from the Hualilan Project at its Casposo Plant in Argentina, creating a new revenue stream. The deal involves a fixed payment of US$3 million, a US$110,000 monthly fee, and an incentive fee tied to recovery margins, with operations expected to start in the second half of 2025.

