Austral Gold Partners with Challenger for New Revenue Stream

Austral Gold Limited has entered a binding agreement with Challenger Gold to process material from the Hualilan Project at its Casposo Plant in Argentina, projected to start in late 2025. This deal is expected to generate a new revenue stream for Austral Gold, including a $3 million fixed payment and a monthly fee, alongside an incentive for recovery margins. The initiative aims to revitalize the Casposo Plant, aligning with Austral’s long-term growth strategy.

