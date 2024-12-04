Austral Gold Partners with Challenger for New Revenue Stream

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Austral Gold Limited has entered a binding agreement with Challenger Gold to process material from the Hualilan Project at its Casposo Plant in Argentina, projected to start in late 2025. This deal is expected to generate a new revenue stream for Austral Gold, including a $3 million fixed payment and a monthly fee, alongside an incentive for recovery margins. The initiative aims to revitalize the Casposo Plant, aligning with Austral’s long-term growth strategy.
For further insights into AU:CEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.