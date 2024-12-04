News & Insights

Austral Gold Partners with Challenger for New Revenue Stream

December 04, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.

Austral Gold Limited has entered a binding agreement with Challenger Gold to process material from the Hualilan Project at its Casposo Plant in Argentina, projected to start in late 2025. This deal is expected to generate a new revenue stream for Austral Gold, including a $3 million fixed payment and a monthly fee, alongside an incentive for recovery margins. The initiative aims to revitalize the Casposo Plant, aligning with Austral’s long-term growth strategy.

