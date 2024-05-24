Austral Gold Limited Shares New Registry Details

Austral Gold Limited (AU:AGD) has released an update.

Austral Gold Limited, a gold and silver mining company, has announced the relocation of Computershare, their share registry office, to a new address in Ermington NSW, effective since 23 May 2024. Document lodgment by stakeholders must now be directed to the new location. The company is focused on expanding its portfolio through production, exploration, and strategic equity investments.

