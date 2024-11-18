Austral Gold Faces Share Dilution in Unico Silver

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.
Austral Gold Limited has experienced a reduction in its voting power in Unico Silver Limited due to the issuance of new shares. The company’s voting power decreased from 11.32% to 9.11% as a result of this share dilution. This strategic shift highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder interests and market movements.
