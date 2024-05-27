News & Insights

Austral Gold Charts Growth with Successful AGM

May 27, 2024

Austral Gold Limited (AU:AGD) has released an update.

Austral Gold Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were successfully passed. As a growing producer in the gold and silver mining industry, Austral Gold is executing its growth strategy by developing its portfolio of production and exploration assets across the Americas. Shareholders and investors can expect the company to focus on strengthening its foundation for future expansion.

