Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

November 13, 2023 — 08:58 pm EST

Written by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday U.N. member countries enforcing the Korean War armistice are concerned that China and Russia are helping North Korea to expand its military capabilities by enabling it to evade U.N. sanctions.

Austin was speaking at a meeting in South Korea with defence minister and representatives from the 17 countries that make up the U.N. Command that oversees the armistice.

"We are deeply concerned that the PRC and Russia are helping the DPRK expand its capabilities by enabling it to evade sanctions from the U.N. Security council," Austin said.

PRC refers to the People's Republic of China and DPRK is short for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We're also troubled by the recent growth in military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK," he said.

