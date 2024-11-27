Austin Metals Secures Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Austin Metals Limited (AU:AYT) has released an update.

Austin Metals Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed, including the re-election of Darren White as a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The company saw strong support from shareholders, with high percentages of votes cast in favor of the proposals. This outcome reflects investor confidence in Austin Metals’ strategic direction and leadership.

