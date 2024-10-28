Austin Metals Limited Announces Digital AGM Approach

Austin Metals Limited (AU:AYT) has released an update.

Austin Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2024, at their Perth headquarters. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials electronically, reducing printing and mailing costs. This move reflects a growing trend among companies to embrace digital communication, enhancing efficiency and accessibility for investors.

