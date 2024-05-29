News & Insights

Austevoll Seafood Sets Dividend Payout Date

May 29, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Austevoll Seafood ASA (GB:0DNW) has released an update.

Austevoll Seafood ASA has announced at their general meeting that shareholders will receive a dividend of NOK 4.50 per share on June 12, 2024. Shareholders registered by May 29, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend, with the shares trading exclusive of the dividend from May 30, 2024.

