Austevoll Seafood Sees Revenue Boost in Q3 2024

Austevoll Seafood ASA reported a significant increase in revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong sales volumes from the Austral Group and a successful fishing season in Peru. Despite challenges from declining salmon and trout prices affecting LSG earnings, the company saw improvements in operating profit and profit after tax. The introduction of a new resource rent tax in Norway has impacted the overall tax rate for salmon and trout production.

