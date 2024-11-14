News & Insights

Stocks

Austevoll Seafood Sees Revenue Boost in Q3 2024

November 14, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Austevoll Seafood ASA (GB:0DNW) has released an update.

Austevoll Seafood ASA reported a significant increase in revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong sales volumes from the Austral Group and a successful fishing season in Peru. Despite challenges from declining salmon and trout prices affecting LSG earnings, the company saw improvements in operating profit and profit after tax. The introduction of a new resource rent tax in Norway has impacted the overall tax rate for salmon and trout production.

For further insights into GB:0DNW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.