Austco Healthcare Sees Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Austco Healthcare Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw all proposed resolutions successfully carried, showcasing strong shareholder support. Highlights included the re-election of director Brett Burns and the approval of performance rights, reflecting strategic steps to enhance company growth. Investors may find these developments encouraging as Austco continues to solidify its market position.

