Austco Healthcare Reports Strong Growth and Acquisitions

October 30, 2024 — 10:39 pm EDT

Austco Healthcare Limited (AU:AHC) has released an update.

Austco Healthcare Limited reported a remarkable 39% revenue increase to $58.2 million for FY24, attributed to strong operations and strategic acquisitions. The company expanded its presence in Australia by acquiring Teknocorp and Amentco, enhancing its competitive edge. Additionally, consistent R&D investments have enabled Austco to release new products and features, boosting contracted orders to $51.1 million, a significant rise from last year.

