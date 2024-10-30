Austco Healthcare Reports Strong Growth and Acquisitions

Austco Healthcare Limited (AU:AHC) has released an update.

Austco Healthcare Limited reported a remarkable 39% revenue increase to $58.2 million for FY24, attributed to strong operations and strategic acquisitions. The company expanded its presence in Australia by acquiring Teknocorp and Amentco, enhancing its competitive edge. Additionally, consistent R&D investments have enabled Austco to release new products and features, boosting contracted orders to $51.1 million, a significant rise from last year.

For further insights into AU:AHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.