Austco Healthcare Reports Record Growth and Innovation

October 30, 2024 — 10:29 pm EDT

Austco Healthcare Limited (AU:AHC) has released an update.

Austco Healthcare Limited has reported a record-breaking financial year, achieving a highest-ever revenue of $58.2 million, a 39% increase, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company’s EBITDA surged by 126% to $8.1 million, highlighting the strength of their growth strategy and successful integration of acquired businesses. Austco’s continued investment in innovation, with products like Tacera, Pulse, and the newly launched Touchpoint, positions them as a leader in healthcare communication technology.

