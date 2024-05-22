News & Insights

Austco Healthcare Expands Market Presence

May 22, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Austco Healthcare Limited (AU:AHC) has released an update.

Austco Healthcare Limited has announced the application for quotation of 15,240,135 new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, with the issue date set for May 23, 2024. This move signals the company’s efforts to expand its financial horizons, inviting investors to partake in its growth journey.

