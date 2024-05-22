News & Insights

Austco Healthcare Director Increases Shareholding

May 22, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Austco Healthcare Limited (AU:AHC) has released an update.

Austco Healthcare Limited has disclosed a change in the director’s interest notice, where Director Anthony Glenning, via the AJG Investment Trust, acquired an additional 46,037 ordinary shares at $0.185 each, bringing his indirect holdings to 1,058,870 shares. The transaction was part of a non-renounceable rights issue that closed on May 17, 2024. No interests in contracts changed, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period.

