AustChina Revises Focus After Chenene Decision

AustChina Holdings Limited has decided not to proceed with the acquisition of the Chenene Lithium Project in Tanzania after completing due diligence, including first-pass drilling. Instead, the company is focusing on its Blackall Coal Project in Queensland, where a recent mining study showed positive results for open pit mining. AustChina is also exploring alternative technologies for value extraction from its coal assets, including low-carbon processes.

