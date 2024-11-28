News & Insights

AustChina Holdings Wins Strong Support in Key Resolutions

November 28, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

AustChina Holdings Limited (AU:AUH) has released an update.

AustChina Holdings Limited successfully carried all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the election of board members and approvals for issuing additional capital and performance rights. Shareholders showed strong support, especially for the election of Mr. Anthony Chan and Mr. Peter Tsang, with over 96% voting in favor. The company’s strategic decisions reflect investor confidence and potential growth opportunities in the coming year.

