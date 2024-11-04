AustChina Holdings Plans Major Securities Issue

AustChina Holdings Limited (AU:AUH) has released an update.

AustChina Holdings Limited is set to issue 320 million new securities, comprising options and ordinary fully paid shares, with the proposed issue date scheduled for November 11, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in the company’s future growth. The issuance is subject to agreement with the ASX for deferred settlement basis.

