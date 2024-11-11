AustChina Holdings Expands with New Securities Quotation

AustChina Holdings Limited (AU:AUH) has released an update.

AustChina Holdings Limited has announced the quotation of 300 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move for the company in the financial markets. This increase in securities is part of previously announced transactions, highlighting AustChina’s strategic initiatives for growth.

