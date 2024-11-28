AustChina Holdings Expands Coal Resources and Updates Board

AustChina Holdings Limited (AU:AUH) has released an update.

AustChina Holdings Limited has nearly doubled its Indicated coal resource at the Blackall Coal Project to 55 million tonnes following a successful drilling campaign. The company is also exploring low-carbon technologies for coal processing and has terminated its option to acquire the Chenene Lithium Project after initial results were unsatisfactory. AustChina continues to hold shares in Revolver Resources Holdings and has made key leadership changes, welcoming Mena Habib and Anthony Chan to its board.

