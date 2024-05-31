Austar Lifesciences Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. (HK:6118) has released an update.

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, including the re-election of directors and the granting of general mandates for share issuance and repurchase. Shareholders unanimously voted in favor of the proposed resolutions, with the company achieving 100% approval on most items, reflecting strong shareholder support for the current management and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:6118 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.