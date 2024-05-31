News & Insights

Austar Lifesciences Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 12:09 am EDT

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. (HK:6118) has released an update.

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, including the re-election of directors and the granting of general mandates for share issuance and repurchase. Shareholders unanimously voted in favor of the proposed resolutions, with the company achieving 100% approval on most items, reflecting strong shareholder support for the current management and strategic direction.

