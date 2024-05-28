Austal Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Strategic Growth

Austal Limited (AU:ASB) has released an update.

Austal Limited has reported a 7% decline in revenue, primarily due to a drop in commercial orders in Australasia, despite increases in EBIT, EBITDA, and NPAT compared to the first half of FY2023. The company’s net cash position has decreased owing to investments in business infrastructure, and no dividend was declared to preserve capital for future CAPEX needs. A key highlight is the substantial growth of the order book, reflecting the success of a strategic pivot three years earlier.

