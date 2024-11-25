News & Insights

Austal Limited to Build Landing Craft for Australian Defence

November 25, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Austal Limited (AU:ASB) has released an update.

Austal Limited has been selected to construct eight Landing Craft Heavy vessels for the Australian Defence Force at the Henderson Defence Precinct in Western Australia. The project, based on Damen’s LST100 design, represents a significant opportunity for Austal and highlights the Australian Government’s commitment to continuous naval shipbuilding. The vessels, capable of carrying over 500 tonnes of military equipment, will enhance Australia’s naval capabilities for various operations.

