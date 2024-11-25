Austal Limited to Build Landing Craft for Australian Defence

Austal Limited (AU:ASB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Austal Limited has been selected to construct eight Landing Craft Heavy vessels for the Australian Defence Force at the Henderson Defence Precinct in Western Australia. The project, based on Damen’s LST100 design, represents a significant opportunity for Austal and highlights the Australian Government’s commitment to continuous naval shipbuilding. The vessels, capable of carrying over 500 tonnes of military equipment, will enhance Australia’s naval capabilities for various operations.

For further insights into AU:ASB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.