Austal Limited Announces Director Departure and Share Conversion

Austal Limited (AU:ASB) has released an update.
Christopher Charles Indermaur has ceased his role as a director at Austal Limited, transitioning 66,542 ordinary shares issued upon the conversion of all share rights due to his departure. This change marks a significant shift in the company’s board composition, potentially influencing Austal’s strategic direction and shareholder interests.
