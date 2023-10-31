Austal (AUTLF) Price Target Increased by 6.83% to 1.62

The average one-year price target for Austal (OTC:AUTLF) has been revised to 1.62 / share. This is an increase of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 1.51 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.26 to a high of 1.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.59% from the latest reported closing price of 1.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Austal. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTLF is 0.03%, an increase of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 34,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,788K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,741K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTLF by 35.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,214K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTLF by 27.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,576K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTLF by 41.98% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,432K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTLF by 24.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.