Austal (AUTLF) Price Target Increased by 31.05% to 1.73

August 01, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Austal (OTC:AUTLF) has been revised to 1.73 / share. This is an increase of 31.05% from the prior estimate of 1.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.17 to a high of 2.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.60% from the latest reported closing price of 1.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Austal. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTLF is 0.03%, a decrease of 26.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 36,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AUTLF / Austal Ltd. Shares Held by Institutions

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,741K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,697K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUTLF by 3.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,214K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,432K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,416K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,381K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUTLF by 24.94% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

