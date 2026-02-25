Austal (ASX:ASB) Price Target Decreased by 11.10% to 7.24

The average one-year price target for Austal (ASX:ASB) has been revised to $7.24 / share. This is a decrease of 11.10% from the prior estimate of $8.15 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.36 to a high of $8.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.49% from the latest reported closing price of $4.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Austal. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB is 0.10%, an increase of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.85% to 31,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,842K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,905K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares , representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 25.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,067K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares , representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 52.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,689K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,397K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.