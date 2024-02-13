Aussie wealth manager AMP's annual profit rises on boost from Platforms unit

Adds more details from results, background

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX posted a 6.5% rise in its fiscal 2023 underlying profit on Wednesday, supported by higher earnings from its 'Platforms' segment and New Zealand wealth management unit.

Platforms posted a 38.5% jump in underlying profit after tax of A$90 million for the fiscal, as it benefited from favourable market conditions amid stabilising interest rates.

Underlying profit from the New Zealand segment was A$34 million, up 6.3% higher from a year earlier.

However, the positive results were partly offset by lower earnings at the AMP's banking unit, with underlying profit dipping nearly 10% to A$93 million during the year amid continued pressure on margins.

For the year ended Dec. 31, the 175-year-old firm reported an underlying net profit after tax of A$196 million ($126.46 million), compared with A$184 million a year earlier, missing an LSEG estimate of A$206 million.

($1 = 1.5499 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Megha Rani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

