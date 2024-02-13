Aussie wealth manager AMP's annual profit rises 6.5%

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX posted a 6.5% rise in its fiscal 2023 underlying profit on Wednesday, helped by higher earnings from its 'Platforms' segment and New Zealand wealth management unit.

For the year ended Dec. 31, the 175-year-old firm reported an underlying net profit after tax of A$196 million ($126.46 million), compared with A$184 million a year earlier, missing an LSEG estimate of A$206 million.

($1 = 1.5499 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Megha Rani in Bengaluru;Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Megha.Rani2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.