Aussie watchdog rejects Virgin Australia-Alliance Aviation charter deal

Updates with detail on rejection, context on Qantas-Alliance deal

May 5 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it has declined to reauthorise an agreement between Virgin Australia and Alliance Aviation Services AQZ.AX to jointly provide fly-in and fly-out (FIFO) services to their corporate clients.

The alliance involves the second and the third largest FIFO charter operators jointly providing and coordinating their services to corporate clients, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said.

"The airlines have not demonstrated to us that there's sufficient public benefit to outweigh the likely detriment from their proposed coordination, so we have decided not to reauthorise the conduct," ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

"We're concerned that continuing the charter alliance is likely to reduce the number of bidders in tender processes for charter services."

Last month, the ACCC blocked Qantas Airways Ltd's QAN.AX A$611 million ($409.25 million) buyout of Alliance Aviation saying the deal may push prices up and service quality down.

($1 = 1.4930 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

